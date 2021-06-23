FULL Interview of Donald Trump by David Brody - Removed from YouTube

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Banned June 21st, 2021 Interview of President Donald Trump by David Brody on Real America's Voice. President Trump says “I never admitted defeat...I have not conceded." He also blames Vice President Mike Pence for this current disaster which may very well cost us our country.
Real America's Voice: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMGZ8pfQHgZ6Yj0-92PMENg/videos