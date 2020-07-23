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WEDNESDAY - JULY 22, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
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EP 2030-9A "PEACEFUL PROTESTORS" USED AS HUMAN SHIELDS - ANTIFA/BLM RIOTERS CAUGHT ON POLICE CAMERAS
Chicago Police Department officers showed footage Monday of last weekend’s attack on a statue of Christopher Columbus in the city, in which rioters armed with projectiles used “peaceful” protests as a cover for attacks on police. The footage of the attack, revealed to the media by Superintendent David Brown, showed a peaceful procession marching behind banners suspended from PVC pipe, emblazoned with “Black Lives Matter,” “Defund the Police,” and other slogans. Upon reaching Grant Park, the banners were used to shield a group of rioters who prepared to ambush police, putting up umbrellas, preparing projectiles and changing into black clothing. The “peaceful” protesters appeared to move in front of the rioters deliberately, to shield them from the view of the police officers guarding the Columbus statue nearby. EP 2030-9A “PEACEFUL PROTESTORS” USED AS HUMAN SHIELDS – ANTIFA/BLM RIOTERS CAUGHT ON POLICE CAMERAS – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/Ujwe30qZXcF
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