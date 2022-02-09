"Urban Legend: The House of Blue Lights"

): It was an "urban legend" in Indianapolis from the 1940s through the 60s, known as "The House Of Blue Lights." The legend had it that a wealthy man was so grief stricken about his wife's death that he kept her remains in a glass coffin inside their home and draped it in blue lights, his favorite color. Although completely untrue, for two or more decades curious teenagers would sneak up on the secluded home, to try to get a glimpse of the supposed casket inside the home. The property invasions became so unbearable to deal with that the home's owner, Skiles Test, developed stomach ulcers that caused him to pass away in 1964. Though the house and property have been gone for several decades, people still are fascinated with the legend.