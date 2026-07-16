AJN Live - Israel Engineered The Iran War As A Massive Distraction, To Invade Lebanon, Syria, & Other Nations For their "Greater Israel" - 7-15-2026

THE SECRET TRUTH: Israel Engineered The Iran War As A Massive Distraction, So They Could Invade Lebanon, Syria, & Other Nations And Realize Their Ultimate Dream Of A Greater Israel





Now, Israel's Iran War Has Engulfed The Entire Middle East In An Expanding Conflict That Threatens The Entire World Economy!





Former Navy SEAL & Counterterrorism Expert Matt Bracken Breaks Down The Facts: Israel Knew The US Would Fail In Its Regime Change, But Believed That By Sucking Trump Into A No-Win Situation, The Greater Israel Cult Could Use The Crisis As A Distraction While They Invaded & Openly Colonized Lebanon, Syria, & Beyond!





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