On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/has-jesus-return-been-delayed

More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

-------





Tom: You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to him. Thanks for joining us in this segment of Search the Scriptures Daily, as we discuss Dave Hunt’s book, When Will Jesus Come?





Now, Dave, I remember this book—well, most of it, anyway—when it was called, How Close Are We? And this is a Harvest House book, but then they wanted you to revise it.





Dave: Well, it’s not so much a revision; “revision” sounds like there was something wrong. No, we just made some clarifications, some additions. They thought this title When Will Jesus Come? perhaps was a little clearer than How Close Are We? How close to what? You know, so that’s what we did. I think it’s a bit larger than the other book. I think it’s a better book. Hopefully, Tom, when you redo a book, you do improve it some.



