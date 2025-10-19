The Unknowns welcome our good friend, inspiration and fellow podcaster Brad Binkley again to discuss the strange case of Kamala Harris and the Knights Templar.

Just why did two uniformed men and a woman turn up at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s station one day in April 2015, claiming to be representing the thousand-year-old Masonic Fraternal Police Department?

Given that one of the men, Brandon Kiel, was a senior aide to then California Attorney General Kamala Harris, did the current vice president know and approve of this strange move, as Kiel claimed? Where is Kiel now, whose last social media post was the week before this incident? And what of the mysterious death of his companion, the so-called Masonic Police Chief, David Henry? And why was the woman, Tonette Hayes, seemingly the least involved, the only one of the three to go to jail?









Unknowns featured this week: Terry, Jackye, Justin, Stella and special guest known, Brad Binkley.





Listen on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/26---Kamala-and-The-Knights-Templar-e1v9s5j





Useful links:

⁠You Are Loved Store⁠- Jackye’s online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

⁠The Propaganda Fight⁠ website, where you can find the Propaganda Report with Brad, as well as Deep Dives by Monica Perez.

The LA Times’s coverage of the ⁠crazy story⁠ of the Knights Templar Police.

The Ministry of Truth on the ⁠Knights Templar⁠.









