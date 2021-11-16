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Vacuna cambiando gente a zombis por el PRION
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45 views • November 16, 2021
“Guía de supervivencia de reinicio global” - en ingles, but copiar y pagar en google traductor …inscribir para su boletín “ The global reset survival guide”
Luego debe confirmar su correo electrónico, y luego recibirá una página web donde puede descargar la guía. Hay otros libros también para descargar si te gusta
https://www.naturalnews.com/ReaderRegistration.html
Informacion “que es PRION?” https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prion
thecovidblog.com de Brian Wilkins - tambien necesitas traducer este pagina web por google
VACCINE ZOMBIE - MIKE ADAMS (MUSIC VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ae6399c-3046-4d67-a4d5-d7d2b9bf21bc
Luego debe confirmar su correo electrónico, y luego recibirá una página web donde puede descargar la guía. Hay otros libros también para descargar si te gusta
https://www.naturalnews.com/ReaderRegistration.html
Informacion “que es PRION?” https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prion
thecovidblog.com de Brian Wilkins - tambien necesitas traducer este pagina web por google
VACCINE ZOMBIE - MIKE ADAMS (MUSIC VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ae6399c-3046-4d67-a4d5-d7d2b9bf21bc
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