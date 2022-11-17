142 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - COP 27 Back To Sinai, 10 New Commandments For Climate Religion

In Episode 142 we discuss the spiritual side of COP27 and the climate agenda. Religious leaders from various Christian denominations as well as numerous other faiths, joined in a ceremony to introduce their 10 principles for climate repentance, in Egypt. The ceremony was inspired by Pope Francis' encyclical Laudato Si, that is devoted to religious responses to climate change. Are we seeing the fulfilment of biblical prophecy?
