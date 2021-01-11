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BREAKING NEWS - TRUMP JUST RELEASED THIS (repost)
Information Ministry
Information Ministry
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3942 views • January 11, 2021
President Trump sends a message of encouragement to the American People. Stand strong; keep the Faith! .
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UTube Video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5k44oQwh5ek&;feature=youtu.b
UTube Channel - Patriots Unite Against Censorship: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkyZ7bUXOLpKpolYOmxD0cQ
Trump is here . trump is here ... he joined a social media platform!!! https://app.clouthub.com/public/04c50...
Trump is here . trump is here ... he joined a social media platform!!! https://app.clouthub.com/public/04c50...

JOIN PATRIOTS UNITE AGAINST CENSORSHIP
HERE ARE THE LINKS TO BE A PART OF THE COMMUNITY

jOiN 1 0f oUr 0peN P@Nel d!$cUsSioNs l!

Patriots Unite Against Censorship Youtube … (STILL LIVE)
https://youtube.com/channel/UCkyZ7bUX...
Kay RedLotus Youtube … (I CANNOT LIVE STREAM ON this channel for a while IM IN Youtube jail ATM)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCNC...
Kay RedLotus Twitch …
https://m.twitch.tv/kayredlotus/profile
Patriots Unite Against Censorship Phoenix Social Video
https://phoenixsocialvideo.com/channe...
phoenixsocialvideo.com
https://discord.gg/NfN8gAmTyW
Join us on Patriots Unite Against Censorship group convo where we share news and links u wont see elsewhere!
https://hangouts.google.com/group/TdK...
Phoenix social network group for Patriots Unite Against Censorship…
https://phoenixsocialnetwork.org/Patr...
phoenixsocialnetwork.org
Facebook group for Patriots Unite Against Censorship…
www.facebook.com/groups/patriotsuniteagainstcensorship/
We are in a INFOWAR …. Email me with links and info please!
[email protected]
My Phoenix Social: ​https://phoenixsocialnetwork.org/KayR...
phoenixsocialnetwork.org
My Parler: Https://www.parler.com/profile/KayRed...
Facebook: Https://www.facebook.com/kanyon.nicely ….
video source: https://video.parler.com/D2/fo/D2fovQ...
Keywords
time for excusesis overreturn control of america to the peoplestand strong at all times
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy