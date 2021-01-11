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BREAKING NEWS - TRUMP JUST RELEASED THIS (repost)
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3942 views • January 11, 2021
President Trump sends a message of encouragement to the American People. Stand strong; keep the Faith! .
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UTube Video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5k44oQwh5ek&;feature=youtu.b
UTube Channel - Patriots Unite Against Censorship: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkyZ7bUXOLpKpolYOmxD0cQ
Trump is here . trump is here ... he joined a social media platform!!! https://app.clouthub.com/public/04c50...
Trump is here . trump is here ... he joined a social media platform!!! https://app.clouthub.com/public/04c50...
JOIN PATRIOTS UNITE AGAINST CENSORSHIP
HERE ARE THE LINKS TO BE A PART OF THE COMMUNITY
jOiN 1 0f oUr 0peN P@Nel d!$cUsSioNs l!
Patriots Unite Against Censorship Youtube … (STILL LIVE)
https://youtube.com/channel/UCkyZ7bUX...
Kay RedLotus Youtube … (I CANNOT LIVE STREAM ON this channel for a while IM IN Youtube jail ATM)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCNC...
Kay RedLotus Twitch …
https://m.twitch.tv/kayredlotus/profile
Patriots Unite Against Censorship Phoenix Social Video
https://phoenixsocialvideo.com/channe...
phoenixsocialvideo.com
https://discord.gg/NfN8gAmTyW
Join us on Patriots Unite Against Censorship group convo where we share news and links u wont see elsewhere!
https://hangouts.google.com/group/TdK...
Phoenix social network group for Patriots Unite Against Censorship…
https://phoenixsocialnetwork.org/Patr...
phoenixsocialnetwork.org
Facebook group for Patriots Unite Against Censorship…
www.facebook.com/groups/patriotsuniteagainstcensorship/
We are in a INFOWAR …. Email me with links and info please!
[email protected]
My Phoenix Social: https://phoenixsocialnetwork.org/KayR...
phoenixsocialnetwork.org
My Parler: Https://www.parler.com/profile/KayRed... …
Facebook: Https://www.facebook.com/kanyon.nicely ….
video source: https://video.parler.com/D2/fo/D2fovQ...
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UTube Video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5k44oQwh5ek&;feature=youtu.b
UTube Channel - Patriots Unite Against Censorship: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkyZ7bUXOLpKpolYOmxD0cQ
Trump is here . trump is here ... he joined a social media platform!!! https://app.clouthub.com/public/04c50...
Trump is here . trump is here ... he joined a social media platform!!! https://app.clouthub.com/public/04c50...
JOIN PATRIOTS UNITE AGAINST CENSORSHIP
HERE ARE THE LINKS TO BE A PART OF THE COMMUNITY
jOiN 1 0f oUr 0peN P@Nel d!$cUsSioNs l!
Patriots Unite Against Censorship Youtube … (STILL LIVE)
https://youtube.com/channel/UCkyZ7bUX...
Kay RedLotus Youtube … (I CANNOT LIVE STREAM ON this channel for a while IM IN Youtube jail ATM)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCNC...
Kay RedLotus Twitch …
https://m.twitch.tv/kayredlotus/profile
Patriots Unite Against Censorship Phoenix Social Video
https://phoenixsocialvideo.com/channe...
phoenixsocialvideo.com
https://discord.gg/NfN8gAmTyW
Join us on Patriots Unite Against Censorship group convo where we share news and links u wont see elsewhere!
https://hangouts.google.com/group/TdK...
Phoenix social network group for Patriots Unite Against Censorship…
https://phoenixsocialnetwork.org/Patr...
phoenixsocialnetwork.org
Facebook group for Patriots Unite Against Censorship…
www.facebook.com/groups/patriotsuniteagainstcensorship/
We are in a INFOWAR …. Email me with links and info please!
[email protected]
My Phoenix Social: https://phoenixsocialnetwork.org/KayR...
phoenixsocialnetwork.org
My Parler: Https://www.parler.com/profile/KayRed... …
Facebook: Https://www.facebook.com/kanyon.nicely ….
video source: https://video.parler.com/D2/fo/D2fovQ...
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