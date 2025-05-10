Operation of the Fatah-1 MLRS with high-precision missiles Pakistani army on targets in Indian territory - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Operation of the Fatah-1 MLRS with high-precision missiles Pakistani army on targets in Indian territory. Video from last night.
Adding:
INFO UPDATE: Ceasefire, coordinated by Rubio, updated below.
⚡️India and Pakistan have agreed to end hostilities, US President Donald
Announcing a U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire between India and Pakistan
Press Statement
Marco Rubio, Secretary of State
May 10, 2025
https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/05/announcing-a-u-s-brokered-ceasefire-between-india-and-pakistan/?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=news_bar&utm_campaign=india-pakistan
Also older info from last night, following,
Pakistani sources claim strike on Indian BrahMos cruise missile storage facility in Beas.
also,
⚡️Prime Minister of Pakistan calls urgent meeting for National Command Authority. NCA overlooks Pakistan's nuclear weapons.
❗️ Additional Deputy Commissioner of India's Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thappa, has been Killed in Action during Pakistan Army shelling