A p*dophile clan wants to end democracy in Colombia - Colombian prez

Epstein's friends, who don't want the list to be published in the US, want to use us here with violence - Colombian President

🔊"A p*dophile clan wants to end democracy in Colombia... And to keep the list from coming out, they send warships to kill fishermen from this city," Gustavo Petro said.

➡️ He stressed that this “trap of an invasion” is about Venezuela’s oil — “driven by greed and violence” to turn the country into another Syria, Iraq, or Libya “full of slaves.”

Adding: Colombia to suspend intelligence sharing with US due to strikes in Caribbean

"All levels of public security intelligence have been ordered to suspend information sharing and other forms of interaction with US structures. This measure will remain in effect as long as missile attacks on boats in the Caribbean continue. The fight against drug trafficking must be subordinated to the human rights of the peoples of the Caribbean region," Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on X.

Earlier, the UK had suspended intelligence sharing with the US on suspicious vessels in the Caribbean over concerns that US strikes on vessels violate international law, CNN reported, citing sources.

Adding interesting write up about buying Epstein's Black Book, partial, full at link:

Jeffrey Epstein lost an address book. One man’s quest brought it to rural Vermont.

Christopher Helali had been fascinated by Epstein and what his story said about global power and politics in today’s world. He took a chance on an eBay listing and picked up the artifact at the post office near his home in Vershire.

https://vtdigger.org/2025/11/10/jeffrey-epstein-lost-an-address-book-one-mans-quest-brought-it-to-rural-vermont/





