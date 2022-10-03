Six Chinese State-Owned Banks Were Ordered To Offer $84 Billion To Fight Real Estate Crisis

https://gnews.org/post/p1s5fcd67
10/02/2022 the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission instructed six state-owned banks to offer $84 billion to push back against a worsening liquidity crisis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.