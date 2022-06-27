Biden Now Blames Gas Stations For His Price Hikes

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Alex JonesAlex Jones presents video footage of Biden blaming gas station operators for the rise in the price of fuel and explains how those stores actually make their profits (hint: its not with gasoline).
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