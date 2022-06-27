Biden Now Blames Gas Stations For His Price Hikes

Alex JonesAlex Jones presents video footage of Biden blaming gas station operators for the rise in the price of fuel and explains how those stores actually make their profits (hint: its not with gasoline).

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