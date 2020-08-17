© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cygnets Swim
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • August 17, 2020
This ten and a half minute video is a collection of video snatches of a few early days in the lives of the six recently hatched cygnets. The video was heavily edited to fit with Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony (First Movement) and the music fits in well with swan family life. This attraction has given many locals living around the wetland real hope and a distraction from the COVID isolation that is being imposed in the Melbourne Metropolitan region. In a very real sense these cygnets are helping to create a mental healing balm over the people who come to see them.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.