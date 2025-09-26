BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ukrainian firefighter followed Geran-3 drones. Captures Russian glide bombs striking Ukrainian facilities - unknown location
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
40 views • 1 day ago

✈️💥🇺🇦 Another video filmed by a Ukrainian firefighter has surfaced, following the one showing Geran-3 drones. This time, it captures Russian glide bombs striking Ukrainian facilities — location unknown.

Today marks three years since the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines — and the real culprits remain unidentified. The so-called investigation in Germany looks more like a farce, with absurd claims about “Ukrainian amateur divers” that convince no one.

This act of state terrorism caused enormous economic and environmental damage, yet Western European countries show no interest in uncovering the truth. The geopolitical motive is clear — it coincided with the West’s sanctions frenzy and the forced campaign to cut Europe off from Russian energy.

