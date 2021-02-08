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AIRLINE UNDER FIRE FOR “JAB & GO” CAMPAIGN
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272 views • February 08, 2021
AIRLINE UNDER FIRE FOR “JAB & GO” CAMPAIGN
A discount European airline pulled a recent commercial that suggested flying would become safe again for travelers after receiving the #COVID19 vaccine. The Ryan Air advertisement titled ‘jab and go’ was described as misleading and irresponsible by watchdog groups.
#RyanAir #JabAndGo #FalseAdvertising #VaccineSafety #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
A discount European airline pulled a recent commercial that suggested flying would become safe again for travelers after receiving the #COVID19 vaccine. The Ryan Air advertisement titled ‘jab and go’ was described as misleading and irresponsible by watchdog groups.
#RyanAir #JabAndGo #FalseAdvertising #VaccineSafety #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
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