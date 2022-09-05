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Aussie Farmer Wade Northausen - Incoming Food Shortages, Population Starvation & the Fight of Our Lives
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167 views • September 05, 2022

Maria Zeee


September 2, 2022


Wade Northausen is a third-generation Australian Farmer. He joins us to discuss various legislation and policies that have been implemented in our country and worldwide which spell food shortages, population starvation, and the fight of our lives as globalist corporations take over all of the world's farmland, bodily autonomy, and more.


He takes us through what he is doing to raise awareness in an emotional appeal to the Australian people, spelling out that it really is do or die time for humanity.


You can get involved by visiting Billboard Battalion via the link below:


https://billboardbattalion.com/


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Maria is a regular contributor to Red Voice Media (RVM), releasing exclusive content each week. Subscribe to RVM Premium for just $1 today via this link:


https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ibzfb-incoming-food-shortages-population-starvation-and-the-fight-of-our-lives.html

Keywords
current eventsglobalistselitefood shortagesgenocidecorporationsaustraliastarvationtakeoverfarmeraussiefarmlandautonomymaria zeeewade northausenfight of our lives
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