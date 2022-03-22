Christian Churches are Involved in a Marxist Revolution Warns Researcher Trevor Loudon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TAKEAWAYS
Mega pastors like Rick Warren and Jim Wallace support Marxist ideology
Key red flags to identify whether or not your church is preaching Marxism
Tim Keller is one of the biggest culprits in driving the Evangelical American church to the left
Many pastors weave Marxist philosophy and ideology into their sermons
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Coreys Digs Website: https://www.coreysdigs.com/
Enemies Within Movie Trailer: https://enemieswithinmovie.com/
Enemies Within the Church Website: https://enemieswithinthechurch.com/
Trevor Loudon’s Books: https://www.trevorloudon.com/books/
Trevor’s Guide to America’s Communist Organizations: https://bit.ly/3KIWp49
Key Wiki: https://keywiki.org/Main_Page
🔗 CONNECT WITH TREVOR LOUDON
Website: http://www.trevorloudon.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrevorLoudon
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trevorloudon_/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/36hKifF
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Give Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/