Breaking Netanyahu Unconfirmed Reports In Coma After Bunker Strike - Israeli News Live

Breaking Israeli PM Netanyahu Unconfirmed Reports In Coma After Bunker Strike - Israeli News Live - streamed Live today, March 18, 2026

Developing reports from inside Jerusalem’s security apparatus suggest that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been incapacitated. According to an intimate source close to the Prime Minister’s inner circle, Netanyahu was severely injured during the massive Iranian missile strike on the Israeli command bunker.



The source claims that the Prime Minister is currently in a coma at a secure, undisclosed medical facility. While the official Government Press Office continues to release "proof of life" videos, which are continually debunked as AI-generated, close sources paint a different picture

Transcript

This video that I'm sharing is from 'Israeli News Live', streamed Live today. I've been listening to Steven Ben-Nun for many years.... Cynthia

Channel info, from 'Israeli News Live'.

https://substack.com/@UCTXoWwSDV231ro...

https://substack.com/@janasutoova

https://x.com/search?q=netanyahu&src=...

Link to this video and other version, at Israeli News Live:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX9IjGrcKTk - this one



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwlqAN6oZJQ