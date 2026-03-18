Breaking Netanyahu Unconfirmed Reports In Coma After Bunker Strike - Israeli News Live

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Breaking Israeli PM Netanyahu Unconfirmed Reports In Coma After Bunker Strike - Israeli News Live - streamed Live today, March 18, 2026
Developing reports from inside
Jerusalem’s security apparatus suggest that Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu has been incapacitated. According to an intimate source
close to the Prime Minister’s inner circle, Netanyahu was severely
injured during the massive Iranian missile strike on the Israeli
command bunker.
The source claims that the Prime Minister is currently in a coma at a secure, undisclosed medical facility. While the official Government Press Office continues to release "proof of life" videos, which are continually debunked as AI-generated, close sources paint a different picture
Transcript
This video that I'm sharing is from 'Israeli News Live', streamed Live today. I've been listening to Steven Ben-Nun for many years.... Cynthia
Channel info, from 'Israeli News Live'.
https://substack.com/@UCTXoWwSDV231ro...
https://substack.com/@janasutoova
https://x.com/search?q=netanyahu&src=...
Link to this video and other version, at Israeli News Live:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX9IjGrcKTk - this one