X22 REPORT Ep 3142b - The How Will Be Hard For Most People To Understand, Focus On Why, It’s Happening Now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3142b - August 17, 2023

The How Will Be Hard For Most People To Understand, Focus On Why, It's Happening Now





The [DS] is panicking, they are trying to stop Trump from releasing the election fraud information. The people are learning the truth about election interference which will then feed into the rigging of the 2020 election. The how for some people is very had to see and understand , the why is much easier. It is all happening right in front of the people's faces and they are seeing it. Soon the people will have enough ammunition to throw off the tryranical government with their vote. Trump will make sure their vote counts.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.





