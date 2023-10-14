Create New Account
“YOU HAVE 2 MINUTES” - KULT NEWS
channel image
America at War
75 Subscribers
28 views
Published a day ago

It really makes you wonder...


What are these people doing in there besides creating policies
to teach your children Marxism, turn them into sexual deviants,
groom them for sexual abuse, and brainwash them with subversive political ideology, that they don't want you to see?

I'd be a little paranoid myself, if I were doing this to people's children!

The "little fella" is a real worm, and thinks he is really smart!

Mike has a unique style and does great work!
Check out KULT NEWS on YouTube!

original video: “YOU HAVE 2 MINUTES”
Journalist given time restriction on First Amendment Rights
https://youtu.be/vHFdpQ3u2Lk 

KULT NEWS main channel
https://www.youtube.com/@KULTNEWS/featured 

Go check out KULT NEWS!

Keywords
corruptionconstitutionfirst amendmentpolicegovernmentlawphotographycourts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket