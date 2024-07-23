BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Incredible Connections In The Circle Of Power - How They All Support Each Other
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
426 followers
45 views • 9 months ago

I still get surprised at how intertwined all these deeply corrupt and disturbed people are who run things. I found this video on Odysee and I'm not sure of the original source.

Much of this information can be corroborated by government information by going to congress.gov and reading the bills that were passed into law. I share this to disseminate information in these crazy times. I have no affiliation the creator/s.


gh bushosama bin ladendrug warreaganwar on drugsgeorge w bushcircle of powerfather bushhow they make money on wars and drugscorruption connections
