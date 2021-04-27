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THE VACCINE DOCTORS WILL BE TRIED FOR WAR CRIMES.
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111 views • April 27, 2021
Dr. Vernon Coleman reminds us all of the danger of experimenting on persons without their knowledge or consent. Since the COVID 19 vaccine is still in its experimental stages, Dr. Vernon believes it to be expressly prohibited under the Geneva counsel.
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