Watch LIVE and discuss here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/obama-nuclear-dust-fisa-is-the-key-b2t-show-june-17-2025

Obama & Nuclear Dust. Trump has the Deep State panicked as he works to get the Nuclear Dust that will likely track back to the Uranium One scandal. FISA is the Key and Trump made more power moves to use it to get the Save America Act as well as assuring the Plute threat and DNI is not replaced until he gets full leverage out of the Senate.





Sponsor: Detox and Age Well with Dr. Tenpenny and Rick:

https://blessed2teach.com/detox https://blessed2teach.com/agewell





LIVE Teaching tonight: Day 5 of 7 — The Judgments of the Tribulation: Seals, Trumpets, Bowls, and God's Purpose in Wrath

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/the-judgments-of-the-tribulation





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