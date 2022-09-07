14,000+ Americans Dead from the Jab: Dr. McCullough Reviews the VAERS Data

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"The CDC is now verifying 14,129 Americans have died after the vaccines. 86% of time, this is reported by a doctor, a nurse, a paramedic, a coroner who thinks the vaccine caused the death."
Now multiply 14,000 by 10 up to 100 times, and you get a very scary number...
Full Video: http://tinyurl.com/Peter-Alex