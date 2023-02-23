https://gettr.com/post/p29g2vj3549

2/22/2023 Miles Guo: We are making Gettr Studio the first online auction platform in the world for unvaccinated people to use digital currencies to trade their sperm and eggs via NFTs. It will be a designated trading period for our fellow fighters and me from June 1 to 7. No transaction fees will be imposed on our fellow fighters.

#scientificverification #3rdpartynotarization #digitalcurrencytrading #HCN #BitCoin #Ethereum #HDO #HEuro





2/22/2023文贵直播：我们将把盖特Studio打造成为全球首个通过数字货币进行无苗精子卵子NFT交易的在线拍卖平台。6月1号到7号将是战友们和我的专场交易时间，战友们在平台上的交易将不收任何手续费

#科学认证 #第三方公证 #数字货币交易 #喜币 #比特币 #以太币 #喜美元 #喜欧元

