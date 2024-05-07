Create New Account
Saint Louis Zoo kills GORILLA with COVID VACCINE!
The Prisoner
315 views
Published Yesterday

They're killing gorillas now. I'm sure they'll never get to the bottom of this medical mystery.

Sources

https://www.kansascity.com/news/state/missouri/article288342750.html

https://stlzoo.org/news/saint-louis-zoo-begins-vaccinating-its-at-risk-animals-against-covid-19

Movie: King Kong (1933)

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

gorillacovid vaccinedied suddenlysaint louis zoo

