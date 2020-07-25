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2020: I See Stupid People - She Pretends to Pray, and Then She Swears At The End
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40 views • July 25, 2020
A Melbourne (Australia) woman has caused outrage after apparently travelling through a coronavirus checkpoint in Victoria while refusing to answer questions from police.
In a video posted to Facebook, Eve Black is seen behind the wheel of a vehicle as she appears to travel towards a police checkpoint.
Oh this chick is going to be hated socially for that she's not even doing signum crucis correctly.
In a video posted to Facebook, Eve Black is seen behind the wheel of a vehicle as she appears to travel towards a police checkpoint.
Oh this chick is going to be hated socially for that she's not even doing signum crucis correctly.
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