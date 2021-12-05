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Update on South Africa’s Constitutional Court Case | “What We Are Fighting for Here Is Nothing Other Than Our Freedom...Here You Have Slaves Being Branded Right Into Their DNA”
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380 views • December 05, 2021
Ricardo Maarman and Dr. Faiez Kirsten: Update on South Africa’s Constitutional Court Case | “What We Are Fighting for Here Is Nothing Other Than Our Freedom...Here You Have Slaves Being Branded Right Into Their DNA”
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from HWP Report
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Original title: 3 Dec 2021 - Constitutional Court Matter Update and the Consequences of Propagating the False Covid-19 Narrative
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from HWP Report
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drfkir
Original title: 3 Dec 2021 - Constitutional Court Matter Update and the Consequences of Propagating the False Covid-19 Narrative
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