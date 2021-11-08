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1976 SWINE FLU VACCINE ROLL-OUT/2020 TRUST IN SCIENCE/2021 COVID VACCINE ROLL-OUT
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21 views • November 08, 2021
THE SAME MOVIE KEEPS ON REPEATING ITS SELF OVER AND OVER, The federal government has outlined its coronavirus vaccination plan, an effort expected to last through 2021. For anyone who thinks that sounds slow, Wilson Walker reports that trying to move too fast has caused problems before. (9/16/20)
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