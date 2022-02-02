WHITE HOUSE TO SPOTIFY: KNEECAP ROGAN!

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
4500 subscribers
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said yesterday that the Administration approved of Spotify's initial steps of adding warning labels to programs like Joe Rogan's, but she insisted that Spotify and other platforms must "do more" to fight "misinformation." A US Administration at war with the First Amendment? Also today: Justin Trudeau again steps in poo, Illinois state senator wants to send millions to a gulag, and a new Johns Hopkins study devastates the pro-lockdown narrative once and for all.