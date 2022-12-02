SITUATION CRITICAL GET YOUR CASH OUT OF THE BANKS NOW! Mannarino

Gregory Mannarino





Dec 2, 2022 PreMarket





Lions and friends.

Something VERY important came up and I will not be able to do a post market wrap-up today- I apologize for this.

Moreover, this Sunday I am leaving for Pearl Harbor Hawaii to fulfill the last wish of my dearest friend in the world, Ed Hall (Pearl Harbor survivor) who after his death, wished to have his remains returned to Pearl Harbor to rest with the friends he lost 81 years ago on December 7th 1941. Ed, as most of you know, passed away on 11/2/2022 at the age of 99 years. Ed was sincerely the greatest guy from the greatest generation… I miss him a lot.

I will not be back from Hawaii for a week, so my next video blog will be on Monday December 12th.

If you are a moderator of my YouTube blog, please, if you would, get rid of the scammers while I am away. I would GREATLY appreciate it.

My dear Lions and friends, remember to love each other, care about each other, and be charitable!

I will miss you! See you on Monday the 12th.

Much love,

GM





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a33QjysWErE