Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SITUATION CRITICAL GET YOUR CASH OUT OF THE BANKS NOW! Mannarino
940 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 12 hours ago |
Donate

Gregory Mannarino


Dec 2, 2022 PreMarket


Lions and friends.

Something VERY important came up and I will not be able to do a post market wrap-up today- I apologize for this.

Moreover, this Sunday I am leaving for Pearl Harbor Hawaii to fulfill the last wish of my dearest friend in the world, Ed Hall (Pearl Harbor survivor) who after his death, wished to have his remains returned to Pearl Harbor to rest with the friends he lost 81 years ago on December 7th 1941. Ed, as most of you know, passed away on 11/2/2022 at the age of 99 years. Ed was sincerely the greatest guy from the greatest generation… I miss him a lot.

I will not be back from Hawaii for a week, so my next video blog will be on Monday December 12th.

If you are a moderator of my YouTube blog, please, if you would, get rid of the scammers while I am away. I would GREATLY appreciate it.

My dear Lions and friends, remember to love each other, care about each other, and be charitable!

I will miss you! See you on Monday the 12th.

Much love,

GM


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a33QjysWErE

Keywords
economymarketsstock marketcashbanksfinanceinflationcriticalgregory mannarinomannarino

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket