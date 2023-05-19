Create New Account
🇯🇵 In Hiroshima, Protests Against The Starting G7 Summit And Biden's Visit Have Not Stopped For Several Days.
🇯🇵 In Hiroshima, protests against the starting G7 summit and Biden's visit have not stopped for several days.

The demonstrators come out with placards “No to nuclear war!”, “We will not allow war with China!”.

Yesterday there were several clashes with the security forces, today the procession headed for the Atomic Bomb Dome (these are the ruins of the only building that survived under the shock wave near the epicenter of the atomic explosion).

The protesters are escorted by the police.

Even before the visit of the US President, the White House warned that Biden did not intend to apologize for the US bombing of the city.

