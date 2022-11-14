Dr. Phillip Altman Absolutely Exposes Dictator Dans' Illegal & Disastrous Response to CV19 & the Jab

The Australian People Have been Lied To !
Covid “Vaccines”Are Not Safe – Dr. Phillip Altman
We, the Australian people have been deceived. We have been lied to.
We must face reality. The Covid gene-based vaccines have undoubtedly
failed to live up to expectations. These so-called vaccines do not
prevent infection, they do not prevent transmission of infection and
they are not keeping people out of hospital. These so-called vaccines
are not safe. They have caused more deaths and serious adverse effects
than any drug in the history of medicine.”
– Phillip M. Altman, (Clinical Trial and Drug Regulatory Affairs Consultant)
Dr. Phillip Altman has a Bachelor of Pharmacy (Hons), a Bachelor and Masters of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy. He works as a clinical trial and regulatory affairs consultant with more than 40 years of experience in designing, managing and reporting clinical trials. Dr. Altman has dealt extensively with the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”) throughout his career.
Source: https://expose-news.com/2022/11/06/australian-people-have-been-lied-to-dr-phillip-altman/
