EPOCH TV | Missing Batch of Fauci Emails, COVID Origins, & Silencing the Vaccine-Injured
Published 15 hours ago
EPOCH TV  |    American Thought Leaders

Sen. Ron Johnson - Missing Batch of Fauci Emails, COVID Origins, & Silencing of the Vaccine-Injured 

“We’re spending tens of billions of dollars on research. Are we spending any money on vaccine injuries at all?”

Today, I sit down with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), a member of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs as well as the Budget and Finance Committees.

In this deep-dive interview, we discuss what he sees as a global push for mass vaccination and a concerted effort to suppress early treatment. Johnson has been at the forefront of efforts to change America’s COVID-19 policies and has hosted a number of hearings and roundtables on early outpatient treatment for COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

He also shares his thoughts on the banking crisis, the Russia-Ukraine War, and what he sees as the path forward for America.

Mar 25, 2023 

Source: www.theepochtimes.com/its-all-being-covered-up-sen-ron-johnson-on-missing-batch-of-fauci-emails-covid-origins-and-silencing-of-the-vaccine-injured_5148765.html 

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

