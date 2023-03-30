EPOCH TV | Missing Batch of Fauci Emails, COVID Origins, & Silencing the Vaccine-Injured

EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders
Sen. Ron Johnson - Missing Batch of Fauci Emails, COVID Origins, & Silencing of the Vaccine-Injured
“We’re spending tens of billions of dollars on research. Are we spending any money on vaccine injuries at all?”
Today, I sit down with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), a member of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs as well as the Budget and Finance Committees.
In this deep-dive interview, we discuss what he sees as a global push for mass vaccination and a concerted effort to suppress early treatment. Johnson has been at the forefront of efforts to change America’s COVID-19 policies and has hosted a number of hearings and roundtables on early outpatient treatment for COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccine injuries.
He also shares his thoughts on the banking crisis, the Russia-Ukraine War, and what he sees as the path forward for America.
Mar 25, 2023
Source: www.theepochtimes.com/its-all-being-covered-up-sen-ron-johnson-on-missing-batch-of-fauci-emails-covid-origins-and-silencing-of-the-vaccine-injured_5148765.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.