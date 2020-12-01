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China LIES About Covid Numbers: Breaking On The Daily #30
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36 views • December 01, 2020
Stories of The Day: https://archive.vn/nRZGr
https://archive.vn/MOYzi
https://archive.vn/ZaFqT
https://archive.vn/BpenR
https://archive.vn/2VR4M
https://archive.vn/7ntIO
https://archive.is/JNHRK
https://archive.is/PXcbW
Timestamps:
0:00 China LIES About Covid Numbers
3:30 LA County Supervisor Covid Hypocrisy
6:18 Strange Covid Death Story
9:40 Kentucky Mayor Shift Economic Funds to Woke Training
12:47 Rep Mike Garcia Wins in CA
16:38 Another Iran Official Killed in Air-Strike
20:24 Eth 2.0 LAUNCH
23:11 Outro
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#china #covid19 #eth
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.vn/MOYzi
https://archive.vn/ZaFqT
https://archive.vn/BpenR
https://archive.vn/2VR4M
https://archive.vn/7ntIO
https://archive.is/JNHRK
https://archive.is/PXcbW
Timestamps:
0:00 China LIES About Covid Numbers
3:30 LA County Supervisor Covid Hypocrisy
6:18 Strange Covid Death Story
9:40 Kentucky Mayor Shift Economic Funds to Woke Training
12:47 Rep Mike Garcia Wins in CA
16:38 Another Iran Official Killed in Air-Strike
20:24 Eth 2.0 LAUNCH
23:11 Outro
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#china #covid19 #eth
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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