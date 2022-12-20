Derrick Broze: Resisting & Opting Out of the Great Reset

Derrick Broze discusses the incoming threats of technocracy, smart cities, and the Algorithm Ghetto. Covid was a total technocratic operation to get us to "trust the experts". Agenda 2030 has co-opted the environmental movement and has gone to an extreme in socially engineering society by pushing bikes instead of automobiles and bugs instead of meat. He describes how México has been during the Great Reset.





Websites

The Conscious Resistance Network https://theconsciousresistance.com

The Greater Reset https://thegreaterreset.org

Freedom Cells https://freedomcells.org

How To Opt-Out of the Technocratic State (2nd Edition) https://theconsciousresistance.com/howto

Pyramid of Power https://theconsciousresistance.com/category/documentaries





About Derrick Broze

Derrick Broze is the founder of The Conscious Resistance Network is now an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. He works to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.





