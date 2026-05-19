The AI Race and Data Center Power Grab, an interview with Alex Jones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
The AI race is no longer just about innovation — it’s about global dominance. Governments and tech giants are pouring billions into massive data centers, energy infrastructure, and superintelligence research. The fear? Whoever controls advanced AI could control economies, military systems, and the future balance of power. The world is entering a technological arms race unlike anything before.
#AIrace #Superintelligence #TechnologyWar #DataCenters #ArtificialIntelligence #GlobalPower #FutureTech #Innovation
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:59End Screen