29/01/23 GREAT NORTH AIR AMBULANCE OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY CAA 27903
Published 16 hours ago

PERPS GO OUT OF THEIR WAY TO COME MY WAY

The CAA is a government organisation therefore its controlled by terrorists 

⁣⁣⁣"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." — Daniel Inouye

As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me.1984

⁣⁣⁣⁣I have rang ATC they advised me to go to the police i.e. vast majority of the craft I reported have not been blipping on radar. ATC asked me if I had evidence of the craft nearly crashing into my home 5 times? (belonging to scenic air tours north east) I told them yes still images and video . ATC then told me I must go to the police. I did Police did not take me seriously even when I showed them craft with no ID time and date stamped with GPS prohibited airspace locations proof shown on my in camera TIFF files.

⁣Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number
to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why
the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed
(e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)
Borough the helicopter was deployed to
The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc)

Yours

Damian

⁣http://www.torturedinamerica.org/
/> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always
being tracked by aircraft . 

(PASSING DIRECTLY OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL) GANG STALKERS REPORTED TO THE CAA. MANY SHOWN HAVE BUZZED ME 1000's OF TIMES UNSAFE FLYING.

RAF CHIPMUNKS FROM BOCKENFIELD: WG458, A6 ECZ, WB697, ZM311, N111SC, ZZ176, ZM403, ZM408, G-ZEBY, G-GDFN, G-RIZZ, G-OATL, N2445V, G-OBMS, G-BRAK, G-WEND, G-AYMK, G-WEEV, G-NICU, G-BBMB, G-COBS, G-MFLT, G-FLXI,
M-ODKZ, OE GLY, G-RSKR, N517FD, G-MCGR, G-BDAG, G-BMBB, G-EINI, N228US, G-CEGK, G-CEKD, G-BJZN, G-JMAW, G-SYDH, G-IFIT, G-GMAH, G-SICB, G-DRTL,G-TUCK, G-JEFA, G-CGNG, G-ZEBY, G-AWUJ, G-KEVI, N111SC, ZM311, HB WZP, ZM311, G-MOOD, D-FIBE,G-LFSJ, G-MACI, G-TEDI, PH LAW, G-ONTV, G-OMHC,G-CCPV, G-ETJA, G-BEZV, N3544M, N999F, G-BYXL, G-PDGX, G-BHJO, G-CHRM, G-BKEV, G-SENS,420V, G-EMHE, G-BDAG, G-AWGZ, G-BUHR, G-JTPC, G-MYJD, G-JTPC, G-BSPE, G-AZBE, G-CHVS, G-BDKH, G-RVIC, G-GNMM, US NAVY 610 HSC 11, G-GFCA, G-EDYO, G-PCOP, G-GAMA, D-GFAS, G-BYXD, A6 ENV, G-BOXC, G-GDFB, G- JZHA, G-TSGJ, G-POPA, G-JLIN, G-BNOM, G-JECR, G-BOXC, G-VIPA, D-HOAE, G-PDGT, G-YEOM, G-ATRM, G-BOFR, EI RJW, G-BEZV, G-EMED, G-NHAC, G-NTWK, G-LXUS, G-BNOM, G-CDGV, G-DRTC, G-AZNO, G-CBAR, G-BBNZ, G-BOPA, ZM333, ZM405,G-MRTP, G-CDDF, G-NGCC, G-NLEE, G-OGGY, G-BGGM, G-CHER, G-TCDF, G-AXTA, G-MACR, G-CFDO, G-BDAG, G-AWGZ, G-BUHR, G-JTPC, G-IANZ, G-MYJG, G-BSPE, G-AZBE, G-CHVS, G-BDKH, G-RVIC, G-BDAG, G-AWGZ, F-HBXB, G-EZNM, G-POLB, G-CFLD, G-G-G-CCV, G-MRSS, OO MMM, G-EZFZ, G-CIOO, G-EZGA, G-FRRN, G-ODEE, G-ZDEA, G-CJJA, G-CIPL, G-BMFD, EI EMJ, N25OMD, G-VOAR, G-GHKX, G-KNCG, G-FDZZ, G-BSJX, D-EIVQ, EI RJH, G-JZHF, G-BPRI, G-KOVU, G-AVRK, G-BFTC, N150ZZ, N986JT, G-ECOP, G-JZHG, OE LOJ, G-ECOK, G-GBAS, G-JAVO, G-PVSS, G-G-G-GDFD, G-BXSG, G-CBOP, G-G-G-G-GDFZ,G-TCDL, G-BSHP, G-CCNP, G-MOSJ, G-DXTR,G-RJXJ, EI RJR, PH BXG, G-HUBB, G-OCCH, G-BMKT, G-OPFR, EI RJX, G-MRSS, G-BIVF, EI EMJ, G-MIND, G-BUUL, G-RVRT, G-DWCE, G-VFAS, G-CPOP, G-BBSA, G-BOJZ,G-ONUN, G-BNOH, G-BXCY, G-XXIV, WZ447, G-ZXCL, G-TZED, G-ECGC, G-TUCK, G-CETU, G-BHHE, G-DAAZ, N25OMO, G-BXLY, G-BBNJ, G-ZIPA, G-ASMJ, G-JZHX, G-EUUC, G-EIEB, G-PRPH,EI RJT, G-ATMC, G-EMEH, G-HLSA, G-BYFR, G-HALS, G-CKCL, G-CHAG, G-EYDO, G-BCTK, G-ZDEA, G-JRER, G-CFGJ, G-BGTF, G-ZDEA, G-BTMR, G-CGOS, DE LOJ, EI RJY, G-EJRS, G-IFIT, G-PTTD, G-RICO, G-BHXK, G-BDUY, G-BRDO, G-AYAW, G-OBMS, D-ERMK, A6 ECY, G-FDZY, G-FDZY, G-BKWY, G-BNOF, XZ591, N30593, OY MLS, G-BTRF, G-BXTB, G-ATRX, G-OJLD, G-BSFX, G-CGNG,M-SHRM, G-OBMS, G-PION, G-PICX, G-OELD, G-PCMC, D-ERMK, A6 ECY, G-FDZY, G-BKWY, XZ591, N30593, OY MLS, G-BTRF, G-BXTB, G-ATRX, G-OJLD, G-BSFX, G-CGNG, G-OBMS, G-PION, G-PICX, G-OELD, G-BSFX,G-CGNG, 2 BOYS, D-ERMK, G-FDZY, G-CCWM, G-TAWL, G-MCGS, G-GOWF, G-EELS, G-EWZZ, G-AVGA, G-PTTA, G-BAXY, G-IASB, G-IASA, G-AZBE, G-WBVS, G-TCDL, G-RATV, G-PTTC, G-ARAW, D-ABQM, G-CEXO, G-LUKA, G-JECX, G-RWEW, G-STAN, G-DMPP, G-BIXH, G-HOPE, G-BOFZ, G-SUZN, G-AYGP, G-PTTB, G-WAVA, G-EJRS, G-NELS, G-LANG, G-BRJV, G-BDFZ, G-BUIF, G-LWLW, G-RVNG, G-BMUZ, G-NALA, G-BRLO, G-EZFS, G-OFFO, G-BJVT, G-EGRV, G-NEAU, G-CPAS, G-TVHB, G-POLX, G-POLB, G-AYEF, G-EWZZ, G-AWOT, G-POLA, G-ECGC, G-BTAW, NH2JA, G-NHAC, G-CDMV, D-ACNM, G-EVEZ, G-BTFP, F-GBVN, G-PECK, G-FBRN, G-KRES, G-BKWY, N58JA, G-ADMT, G-MFLM, N177SA, G-AZFA, G-ILFF, PH ILM, N177SA, ZZ176, G-BWLL, G-ZINC, LN 318, G-BSYG, G-BKAZ,..............NOT ONE REPLY FROM THE CAA.

