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PASSOVER: Did It Actually Happen?
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20 views • March 28, 2021
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In-video image/photo credits:
➡️ Wikimedia Commons (public domain images)
➡️ Austrian Archaeological Institute
➡️ Free Bible Images
➡️ Patterns of Evidence: Exodus (Patterns of Evidence Foundation/Thinking Man Films)
Sign up for email updates--including rare opportunities to join Ryan Mauro on his tours to these sites with the permission of the Saudi government--by going to DoubtingThomasResearch.com.
PAYPAL:
➡️ https://paypal.me/DTRF?locale.x=en_US
VENMO:
➡️ Search for DTRF7 at Venmo.com
MAIL A CHECK 📩:
Doubting Thomas Research Foundation
340 S. Lemon Ave. # 4089
Walnut, CA 91789
WEBSITE DONATION:
➡️ https://doubtingthomasresearch.com/do...
SIGN UP FOR UPDATES:
➡️ https://doubtingthomasresearch.com/20...
Follow us on Social Media!
➡️ https://www.facebook.com/Doubtingthom...
➡️ https://www.instagram.com/doubtingtho...
➡️ https://twitter.com/SinaiInArabia
➡️ https://www.linkedin.com/in/doubting-...
Join Ryan Mauro on a tour to the real Mount Sinai!
➡️ https://doubtingthomasresearch.com/vi...
In-video image/photo credits:
➡️ Wikimedia Commons (public domain images)
➡️ Austrian Archaeological Institute
➡️ Free Bible Images
➡️ Patterns of Evidence: Exodus (Patterns of Evidence Foundation/Thinking Man Films)
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