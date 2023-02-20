Create New Account
Miles Guo: And he (Luk) used the IRS, and the SEC to threaten me
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago
https://gettr.com/post/p28x2wbd037

2023.02.20 And he (Luk) used the IRS, and the SEC to threaten me. He said he meets with the SEC and the DOJ every week, as well as the IRS. He said "every week", every week, in the court. We must get the IRS, DOJ, and SEC to answer why are you meeting with Luc every week?

还有他(Luc)用美国IRS 税务局还有这个SEC来威胁我。他说他每周都跟SEC和司法部和这个IRS见面。他每周啊，每周是在法庭上说的。我们一定要让IRS，DOJ， SEC你每周都跟卢克见面干嘛？


