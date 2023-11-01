Create New Account
Selective Outrage
Son of the Republic
Published a day ago

Libs are not eager to condemn Hamas sympathizers.

The outrage is just not the same.

Isn’t that something?

We are surrounded by nazi and terrorist sympathizers.

This has all just come out in the last 3 weeks.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (31 October 2023)

https://youtu.be/gAvI7zoO1LI

Keywords
terrorism, activism, mind control, liberalism, psy-op, brainwashing, idiocracy, marxism, progressivism, nazism, infiltration, leftism, psychological operation, ideology, subversion, radicalism, hive mind, collectivism, extremism, rob schmitt, terrorist sympathizer, state-sponsored terror, fearmongering, fanaticism, manufactured outrage

