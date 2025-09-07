© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mass protest for hostage release rocks Tel Aviv as war reaches 700-day mark
Israeli protesters flooded Tel Aviv on Saturday night, demanding their government stop the war and bring the hostages home NOW.
They warn a ground invasion of Gaza city could be a death sentence for those still alive.
Cynthia... presume this is just after midnight, today.