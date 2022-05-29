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Carl Sagan's Interview With Charlie Rose On May 27th, 1996 He discussed pseudo-science, religion, unfounded claims, his personal love affair with science, and his struggle with myelodysplasia as well
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34 views • May 29, 2022
Carl Sagan's Interview With Charlie Rose On May 27th, 1996
He discussed pseudo-science, religion, unfounded claims, his personal love affair with science, and his struggle with myelodysplasia as well as other elements of his last book: The Demon-Haunted World.
He discussed pseudo-science, religion, unfounded claims, his personal love affair with science, and his struggle with myelodysplasia as well as other elements of his last book: The Demon-Haunted World.
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