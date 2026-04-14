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InfoWars - 'Wars Are About Routes, Resources, & Ideology - This War's About All 3' - 4-14-2026
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MUST-WATCH: "Wars Are About Routes, Resources, & Ideology— This Is About All 3!" Former Green Beret & Investigative Journalist, Michael Yon, Breaks Down The Secret Global War Over Shipping Routes Beyond The Strait Of Hormuz! "They Want Depopulation, And They're Gonna Get It! When It Comes To The Food, In The Next Couple Of Years, We're Gonna Start To See A Dramatic Population Decrease!" PLUS, Learn How Oligarchical Systems Are Trying To Depopulate The Planet With Wars & Famine By Limiting Energy & Food PLEASE- WATCH/SHARE THIS POWERFUL INTERVIEW!

https://x.com/Michael_Yon

https://x.com/HarrisonHSmith

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iranalex jonesinfowarswarsharrison smithresourcesideologyinvestigatorroutesmichael yon
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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