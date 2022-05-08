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James Roguski Discusses Time-Critical Amendments That Effect 194+ Countries And Everyone's Freedoms
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151 views • May 08, 2022
James Roguski a researcher, author, natural health proponent, and believer in freedom discovered some upcoming Amendments that the United States has proposed to the International Health Regulations which will be voted on by the World Health Assembly scheduled for May 22-28, 2022. Critical Information to Stop the Globalist Agenda and medical Tyranny. Please watch and share with everyone.
This is critical information that will affect everyone on the planet and whether we have freedom or not.
James Roguski's websites: DontYouDare.info and https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/wake-up-and-smell-the-burning-of?s=r
Jame's contact information: Mobile: 310-619-3055
Email: [email protected]
Daily Mail article on: WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyseus is accused of aiding genocide in Ethiopia: Nobel peace prize nominee lodges complaint with International Criminal Court
• American economist David Steinman accused WHO chief of being one of three officials who directed Ethopia's security forces from 2013 to 2015
• Tedros, who denies the allegations, was Ethiopia's foreign minister until 2016
• The complaint was lodged at the International Criminal Court in the Hague
Here is the link:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9052247/WHO-chief-Tedros-Ghebreyseus-accused-aiding-genocide-Ethiopia-nobel-peace-prize-nominee.html
Nancy's radio show/podcast (Organic Healthy Lifestyle) link:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/209-organic-healthy-lifestyle-26999927/
Nancy’s website is: http://www.organichealthylife.com
Nancy's 7 books on Amazon are also in Audio and some of them are in large print:
Support Nancy's work - Donate on venmo - @Nancy-Addison
Medical Disclaimer: Information provided in this podcast, blog, article, video is for informational purposes only. The information is a result of years of practice and experience by Nancy Addison CHC. However, this information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product label or packaging.
Do not use the information provided in this blog, audio podcast, article, video for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or homeopathic supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, contact your health care provider promptly. Do not disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking professional advice because of something you have read in this email.
This is critical information that will affect everyone on the planet and whether we have freedom or not.
James Roguski's websites: DontYouDare.info and https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/wake-up-and-smell-the-burning-of?s=r
Jame's contact information: Mobile: 310-619-3055
Email: [email protected]
Daily Mail article on: WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyseus is accused of aiding genocide in Ethiopia: Nobel peace prize nominee lodges complaint with International Criminal Court
• American economist David Steinman accused WHO chief of being one of three officials who directed Ethopia's security forces from 2013 to 2015
• Tedros, who denies the allegations, was Ethiopia's foreign minister until 2016
• The complaint was lodged at the International Criminal Court in the Hague
Here is the link:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9052247/WHO-chief-Tedros-Ghebreyseus-accused-aiding-genocide-Ethiopia-nobel-peace-prize-nominee.html
Nancy's radio show/podcast (Organic Healthy Lifestyle) link:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/209-organic-healthy-lifestyle-26999927/
Nancy’s website is: http://www.organichealthylife.com
Nancy's 7 books on Amazon are also in Audio and some of them are in large print:
Support Nancy's work - Donate on venmo - @Nancy-Addison
Medical Disclaimer: Information provided in this podcast, blog, article, video is for informational purposes only. The information is a result of years of practice and experience by Nancy Addison CHC. However, this information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product label or packaging.
Do not use the information provided in this blog, audio podcast, article, video for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or homeopathic supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, contact your health care provider promptly. Do not disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking professional advice because of something you have read in this email.
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