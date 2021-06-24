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The Health Message Part 1
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30 views • June 24, 2021
Dear brethren in the Seventh day Adventist church we welcome you to part 1 of this most important subject on health.
We answer questions such as
The health message and the commandments of God
Is the health message a salvation matter?
Is the health message in the Third Angels message
What is the purpose of the health message
“The health reform, I was shown, is a part of the third angel's message, and is just as closely connected with it as are the arm and hand with the human body. I saw that we as a people must make an advance move in this great work. Ministers and people must act in concert. God's people are not prepared for the loud cry of the third angel. They have a work to do for themselves which they should not leave for God to do for them. He has left this work for them to do. It is an individual work; one cannot do it for another.”—Testimonies for the Church Vol 1 p 486, 1867
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Contact us at
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Upa7.org-Vanuatu: [email protected] Ph: (678) 7746612 or (678) 7639011
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Please visit our Channels at
SighandCrySA - Loadicea BrightEon
https://www.brighteon.com/804a4356-191d-4529-a861-037e383bc4b3
We answer questions such as
The health message and the commandments of God
Is the health message a salvation matter?
Is the health message in the Third Angels message
What is the purpose of the health message
“The health reform, I was shown, is a part of the third angel's message, and is just as closely connected with it as are the arm and hand with the human body. I saw that we as a people must make an advance move in this great work. Ministers and people must act in concert. God's people are not prepared for the loud cry of the third angel. They have a work to do for themselves which they should not leave for God to do for them. He has left this work for them to do. It is an individual work; one cannot do it for another.”—Testimonies for the Church Vol 1 p 486, 1867
Visit our websites
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Contact us at
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Upa7.org-Vanuatu: [email protected] Ph: (678) 7746612 or (678) 7639011
Chat with us on Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5fcbd4d5da6a0364ec5e5e03
Please visit our Channels at
SighandCrySA - Loadicea BrightEon
https://www.brighteon.com/804a4356-191d-4529-a861-037e383bc4b3
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