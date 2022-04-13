Miles Guo: Belgium Prime Minister Alexandra De Croo is the first incumbent head of state visiting the New Federal State of China’s rescue tent at Medyka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/12/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Belgium Prime Minister Alexandra De Croo is the first incumbent head of state visiting the New Federal State of China’s rescue tent at Medyka. He invited our fellow fighter Nicole, who was wearing the yellow vest with the slogan “Take Down the Chinese Communist Party” on it, to take a picture with him. What is the significance of this?