GOP Debate: The Warmongers are Beating Their War Drums

The GOP Primary Debates, or as I refer to them as the GOP Losers Debate, continue on with the likes of Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Mike Pence. Given Trump is in a commanding lead, what is the point of continuing to hold these debates? The best that any of them can do is get second place… which, as my high school basketball coach would always say: getting second place simply makes you the number one loser.





One of the things that was glaring last night was the beating war drums from almost every candidate on that stage, proving they are all just a bunch of warmongers who want us sucked into World War III. Outside of Vivek Ramaswamy and Donald J Trump, the entire cast of GOP candidates want us going to war with Russia and Putin. It’s clear that they area all controlled by the Military Industrial Complex.





