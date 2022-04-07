Fairbairn-Sykes Fighting Knife

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Part of the 'Draw Your Weapons: The Art of Commando Comics' exhibition at the National Army Museum in London from 1 September 2011 until 30 April 2012.
Source - National Army Museum UK